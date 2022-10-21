Congestion eases as Aucklanders leave for Labour Weekend

The view from the Bombay traffic camera shows traffic backed up after a crash in Pōkeno.

All major congestion out of Auckland appears to have cleared, after hours of delays and heavy traffic for people heading away for the long weekend.

Since at least 2pm, there was heavy traffic from north of the city centre to Manukau and Papakura, with further delays around 6pm after a collision in the Bombay area.

Earlier on Friday Waka Kotahi said the crash on State Highway 1 in Pōkeno had been cleared, with all lanes open again.

Police had advised people to take other routes out of Auckland, after the crash occurred around 6pm, causing significant delays and minor injuries to one person near Nikau Road, before the interchange to State Highway 2.

Fire and Emergency were also at the scene, Stuff understands.

Auckland's commuters had beenstuck in the afternoon build up of Labour Weekend traffic since early on Friday afternoon, which was often marked by long traffic queues.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency had predicted heavy traffic both north and south of Auckland, and some parts of Northland, at peak travel times.

For those heading south from central Auckland, State Highway 1 at Manukau to Bombay had been expected to be busy southbound on Friday between 2pm and 7.30pm, and again between 8am and 3.30pm on Saturday.

The heaviest traffic had been expected from 5pm to 7pm on Friday and 11am to 1.30pm on Saturday.

Google Maps/Supplied From the city centre all the way south of Papakura, motorways are already heavily congested as of 4.30pm on Friday.

By 4.30pm, the traffic had built up with Google Maps showing most parts of the motorways from Waitakere and Albany down to south of Papakura already moving very slowly.

Earlier on Friday, a truck breakdown caused about 5km of traffic jam on Auckland's SH18.

Drivers travelling from Greenhithe to Rosedale on the North Shore found themselves stuck in lengthy lines of traffic on the Upper Harbour Motorway.