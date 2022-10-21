Car and van collide near Opua, Far North

Two people have been injured after a serious crash on State Highway 11 in the Far North, police report.

Two people have been injured after a serious crash on State Highway 11 in the Far North, police say.

Around 8pm on Friday, police responded to the crash on SH11/Paihia Road at Opua, where a car and van had collided.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed following the crash, and motorists were advised to take SH1 at Kawakawa if heading to Paihia.

Police have since confirmed that SH11/Paihia Road at Opua has reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.