Labour Weekend traffic: Two dead in crashes in Hamilton and Lower Hutt

Two people have died in crashes during the long Labour Weekend.

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on High St in Taita, Lower Hutt about 11am.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and the road has since reopened.

Another person died in a crash involving two vehicles on Hamilton’s Horotiu Rd near SH39 about 11am.

The road is closed and police have asked people to avoid the area.

Around 2pm on Saturday a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on the western side of Lake Taupō.

Police have put traffic control in place for drivers to pass the crash site but State Highway 32 at Waihāhā, at the intersection with Te Putu Road will be closed soon to allow the helicopter to land and evacuate the victim.

Further south, State Highway 2 at South Wairarapa is blocked after a vehicle rolled, injuring the driver and causing power lines to come down across the road.

The crash happened about 2.15pm on Saturday at Tauherenikau, between Featherston and Greytown, according to police.

Seven people died in crashes during Labour Weekend in 2021 and eight in 2020, according to Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport.

They were the deadliest Labour Weekends since eight people died on the roads in 2011.

The official holiday period begins at 4pm on the Friday and ends at 6am on the Tuesday.

Police say they will be out on the roads over the long weekend in effort to spot and deter unsafe driving behaviour.

Director of road policing Steve Greally said motorists might see a police officer every 15 to 20 minutes on some highways.

“We hope this is a real incentive for drivers to focus on getting to their destination safely by driving to the conditions and maintaining a safe speed at all times.”

Traffic is traditionally heavy during long weekends as holidaymakers skip town.

“Any death on the roads is one too many and we certainly don’t want to have a repeat of that number this year,” Greally said.

“We need everyone to play their part in reducing the amount of death and injury on the roads. Police and our road safety partners can only do so much.”

Driving behaviour police would be focusing on included excessive speed, drink driving, fatigued drivers, people not wearing seatbelts, distracted drivers and people using their phones.

“These are the four main factors which contribute to road crashes, and yet they’re so easy to avoid,” Greally said.

“Just check yourself before you’re tempted to do any of these things, or think about the consequences. They’re just not worth it.”

Earlier on Saturday morning, Waka Kotahi reported heavy congestion on Auckland’s southern motorway at the Bombay Hills, near the Nikau Rd onramp.

Google traffic maps showed queues on the southbound lanes between Drury and Pōkeno.

In Auckland’s north, traffic was crawling on-and-off between Waiwera and Warkworth. Traffic was also at a stand still through Wellsford.

David White/Stuff Queues for the Waiheke Island ferry on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a queue of people waiting to go to Waiheke Island had formed down Quay St from the Downtown Ferry Terminal.

Stuff previously reported Waiheke business owners were worried long queues for the ferry would turn people off visiting the island, with waits of two hours last Saturday.

On Friday there were hours of long delays on the motorways leading out of Auckland, with crashes in Bombay and Pōkeno adding to the woes.

Waka Kotahi has urged motorists to use its journey planning tool to avoid the worst of the congestion.