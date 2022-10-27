Police name 26-year-old who died in south Auckland crash

One person died on Tuesday after a serious crash in Weymouth involving a pedestrian and car.

Police have named the person who died in a crash in Weymouth, south Auckland, on Tuesday.

“He was Malachi Namana-Thompson, 26,” a police spokesperson said.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, happened at about 4.45am on Mahia Rd near the intersection with Sandwick Drive.

A nearby resident previously told Stuff she was feeding her baby around 4.45am when she heard a bang.

She said she saw a man attempting to resuscitate the pedestrian and a woman holding his hand.

Police and paramedics arrived about 10 minutes after the loud noise, she said.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Flowers left at the scene after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Ravi Nair, who lives close to the intersection, said he was woken by police at 6.45am who wanted to access video from his security camera.

Nair said cars regularly speed on the road, and last year there were two crashes right in front of his house.

A kaumātua said a karakia and blessed the crash site on Mahia Rd before police reopened the road around 10.45am on Tuesday.