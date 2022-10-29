One person injured as ute crashes into food bar on Auckland's North Shore

One person was injured when a ute crashed into an eatery in Rosedale on Saturday.

A ute has crashed into and damaged an eatery on Auckland’s North Shore.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bush Rd in Rosedale about 10.30am.

No other vehicles were involved, police said in a statement.

“One person was transported to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.”

Photos show a black Toyota Hilux with its bonnet inside the Crown Food Bar.

The shop’s window frames were warped in the incident and there was a hole in shopfront.

Jeremy Batten, who works opposite and was driving in the area shortly after the crash, said he saw some people lying on the ground outside the shop.

“Hopefully they’ll be alright.”

There were some seats outside the shop, and he hoped no one was sitting there at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating.