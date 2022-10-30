Car crash takes down powerlines and causes a six-hour powercut

Car crash takes down powerlines and closes roads in Onehunga.

A car crash brought down power lines and closed several roads in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson from Vector said a car smashed into a power pole near Onehunga Wharf around 8.20am, causing a power outage in the nearby area.

More than six hours later, the power was still out.

“We understand that power outages are incredibly frustrating, but our crews are working as quickly and safely as they can to replace two badly damaged poles and restore power to those still affected,” the Vector spokesperson said.

Onehunga off-ramp was also closed for almost an hour following the crash, and Onehunga Harbour Rd and Onehunga Mall Rd were also affected, police said.