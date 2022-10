Car crash takes down powerlines and closes roads in Onehunga.

A car crash brought down power lines and closed several roads in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga on Sunday.

Onehunga off-ramp was closed for almost an hour following the crash, and Onehunga Harbour Rd and Onehunga Mall Rd were also affected, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Police warned drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

Vector was investigating a power outage spreading from Beachcroft Ave to Onehunga Harbour Rd.