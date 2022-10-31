Crash on Auckland's northern motorway cleared, traffic flowing again

A three-car crash caused a traffic build-up on SH1, heading north of Auckland, on Monday evening.

Auckland’s northern motorway has been cleared after a three-car crash.

The crash, soon after 6pm on Monday, happened near the SH1 Tirohanga Whanui (Spencer Rd) overbridge at Albany, closing two lanes.

Both lanes reopened about 7pm.

Police said three cars were involved and minor injuries had been reported.

Earlier, police said motorists were “advised to expect delays and remain patient”.

Google Maps showed heavy congestion on the section of the motorway between Greville Rd and McClymonts Rd, which had since been cleared.