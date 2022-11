Emergency services help woman from a flipped car in Auckland's Mt Albert.

Emergency services rushed to a car crash in Auckland's Mt Albert at lunchtime on Thursday, helping a woman trapped inside.

Fire and emergency services said two fire trucks came to the scene and one had since left.

The crash happened on Wagener Place at 12.40pm on Thursday.

One person received moderate injuries, police said.

There are no diversions in place and Google Maps shows traffic around the area remains free flowing.