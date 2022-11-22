Seven people injured after driver goes wrong way in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel

Seven people have been injured following a crash in Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel. (File photo)

Seven people have been injured – one critically – after a crash in Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel, on State Highway 20, on Monday evening.

A St John spokesperson said six ambulances arrived on the scene at 11.18pm, and took the injured to different locations around Auckland.

One of the seven is in a critical condition, with the rest sustaining serious injuries according to police.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

A St John spokesperson said the crash was caused by a motorist driving down the wrong side of the road.