Person dead after being hit by vehicle on Auckland's southern motorway

The person was hit by a car after they fell from the East Tamaki Rd overbridge. (File photo)

A person has died after falling from a motorway overbridge and being struck by a vehicle in Auckland.

Emergency services responded to the incident on the southern motorway near Ōtara about 11.15pm on Friday, police said.

Initial indications suggest the person had fallen from the East Tamaki Rd overbridge before they were hit by the vehicle.

“Inquiries are under way to establish the exact circumstances.”

The motorway was closed for about an hour while police undertook a scene examination.