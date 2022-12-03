Person dead after serious crash in Tauranga

A section of State Highway 29A in Tauranga is closed due to a serious crash. (File photo)

A person has died after a serious crash in Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A about 6.35am on Saturday.

“One person died at the scene and a second person has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition,” police said in a statement.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as a section of SH29A is closed between the Turret Rd roundabout and the Taipari St off-ramp.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via Maungatapu Rd, while southbound traffic may detour via SH2, Waka Kotahi said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.