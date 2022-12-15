40-minute delays on Auckland's motorway network as drizzle covers city

Motorists were advised to, “merge with care to pass and expect delays”.

Auckland’s motorway network is moving slowly this morning as drizzle blankets the city.

A breakdown had been blocking a lane on the Southern Motorway has been cleared, but delays remain.

Shortly before 7am Waka Kotahi said: “A breakdown is blocking the left exit-only lane northbound after Greenlane.”

The breakdown had cleared by 7.20am but those heading to the city from Bombay on SH1 could still expect delays of up to 40 minutes according to the Auckland traffic dashboard.

Those heading from Albany to Manukau can expect the journey to take 30 minutes longer than it would in free-flowing traffic.

MetService MetService's national weather forecast to December 14, 2022.

Light rain and drizzle can be expected for much of Thursday morning.

MetService forecasts periods of rain, easing to a few showers this afternoon and becoming isolated by evening.