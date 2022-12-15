Crash brings down power lines in north Auckland, closes road

A section of East Coast Rd is closed after the crash.

A motor vehicle crash has brought down power lines in the north Auckland suburb of Redvale.

An Auckland Transport travel alert issued said a crash has brought down power lines near Haigh Access Rd.

“East Coast Rd in Redvale is now closed between Awanohi Road and Bawden Road. Motorists should avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions.”

State Highway 1 traffic is not affected, it said.

NZTA/Supplied Motorists were advised to, “merge with care to pass and expect delays”.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday morning, a breakdown had been blocking a lane on the Southern Motorway. It has since been cleared, but delays remain.

Shortly before 7am Waka Kotahi said: “A breakdown is blocking the left exit-only lane northbound after Greenlane.”

Motorists were advised to “merge with care to pass and expect delays”.

The breakdown had cleared by 7.20am but those heading to the city from Bombay on SH1 could still expect delays of up to 40 minutes according to the Auckland traffic dashboard.

Those heading from Manukau to Albany can expect the journey to take 20 minutes longer than it would in free-flowing traffic.

MetService MetService's national weather forecast to December 14, 2022.

Light rain and drizzle can be expected for much of Thursday morning.

MetService forecasts periods of rain, easing to a few showers this afternoon and becoming isolated by evening.