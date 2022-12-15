Crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge slows northbound traffic

A crash on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing traffic delays on Thursday afternoon.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said a blue Mercedes SUV was involved, and it was “a mission” to make it across the bridge, as northbound lanes slowed and caused heavy traffic in the area.

Waka Kotahi said on their Twitter page that a crash was blocking a lane on State Highway One travelling north.

“Pass with care and expect delays,” they said.

Police have been approached for comment.

At 3.30pm, Waka Kotahi said the incident had been cleared, but Google Maps still showed heavy traffic in the area.

Google Maps/Supplied A breakdown on Auckland's Harbour Bridge caused heavy traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday morning police to issued a reminder to motorists “to drive to the conditions and leave a larger gap for braking when driving in the wet”.

