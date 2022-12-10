Lanes cleared on SH16, bumper to bumper at Bombay as Auckland gears up for gigs

A crash blocked two lanes on Auckland's northwestern motorway.

Congestion is building towards Rosebank on the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland after a car crash.

The crash temporarily closed the right eastbound lane on SH16, Waka Kotahi said, but the lanes were now clear.

St John Ambulance attended the scene and treated five patients for minor injuries.

Police confirmed there were two cars involved in the crash, which happened around 3pm.

Rodger McCutcheon/Supplied There is heavy congestion south of Auckland.

Meanwhile, south of Auckland, traffic has backed up past Drury towards Bombay.

It comes as the super city gears up for three major public events on Saturday night – Jack Johnson in concert at Western Springs, Guns N’ Roses at Eden Park and Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain.