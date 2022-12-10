Road surface coming unstuck on SH1, bumper to bumper at Bombay as Auckland gears up for gigs

Flooding at the intersection of Gillies Ave and Epsom Ave in Auckland.

Police are warning drivers to hold off driving into Auckland from Dome Valley on State Highway 1 amid tar-seal problems.

Police have copped more than 40 complaints since 3pm about tar peeling off on a newly laid section of road, with concerns it is sticking to cars and tyres.

The problem is affecting the northern end of Dome Valley, 4km south of the Mangawhai turn-off.

A spokesperson said contractors arrived at the area about 4.30pm and were directing drivers away from the worst-affected sections. Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.

It comes as heavy rain begins to cause surface flooding issues across Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said they had taken around 10 calls in just 15-20 minutes about surface flooding on roads across Auckland, and they had advised Auckland Council of the problem.

In Greenlane, significant flooding is causing serious delays near the roundabout that connects the suburb to the motorway.

Gilles Ave has also flooded. Auckland Council has been approached for comment.

Auckland Transport (AT) said there was flooding on the tracks between Penrose and Newmarket, causing delays and possible cancellations with the Southern and Eastern Line services.

All Onehunga Line services had been suspended, AT said.

Earlier on Saturday, traffic was backing up past Drury towards Bombay, south of Auckland.

Auckland is gearing up for three major public events on Saturday night – Jack Johnson in concert at Western Springs, Guns N’ Roses at Eden Park and Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain.

Earlier on Saturday, a two-car crash caused serious congestion on the Northwestern Motorway.

The crash temporarily closed the right eastbound lane on SH16, Waka Kotahi said, but the lanes were now clear, and congestion has since eased.

St John Ambulance attended the scene and treated five patients for minor injuries.

Police confirmed there were two cars involved in the crash, which happened around 3pm.