Road surface coming unstuck on SH1, Waka Kotahi to asphalt on Sunday

Flooding at the intersection of Gillies Ave and Epsom Ave in Auckland.

Police are warning drivers to hold off driving into Auckland from Dome Valley on State Highway 1 amid tar-seal problems.

Police have copped more than 40 complaints since 3pm about tar peeling off on a newly laid section of road, with concerns it is sticking to cars and tyres.

The problem is affecting the northern end of Dome Valley, 4km south of the Mangawhai turn-off.

A spokesperson said contractors arrived at the area about 4.30pm and were directing drivers away from the worst-affected sections.

READ MORE:

* 'November Rain' on the way for Auckland and most of the country



A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said it was prioritising traffic management on Saturday before it could carry out permanent repairs, including laying asphalt, on Sunday and Monday.

Local resident Anne Richards said she had been waiting three years for roadworks to be completed, and now it felt like the end of the job was rushed.

“This cheaper seal was laid Thursday night, then when it was rained the stones washed off Friday,” she said.

“This morning I went through about 10am it was lifting but not badly. Then I went back through about 3pm, and it was literally peeling off and sticking to everyone’s tyres, they were unable to drive.

Supplied This driver’s car was so badly affected she couldn’t drive it home.

Supplied Anne Richards was driving on SH1 when tar seal began sticking to her tyres.

“It’s shocking. I feel there has been some corners cut and the use of this cheap tar-seal is a waste of time and money.”

It comes as heavy rain begins to cause surface flooding issues across Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said they had taken around 10 calls in just 15-20 minutes about surface flooding on roads across Auckland, and they had advised Auckland Council of the problem.

In Greenlane, significant flooding is causing serious delays near the roundabout that connects the suburb to the motorway.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff Heavy rain has caused massive surface water issues in Greenlane.

Gilles Ave has also flooded.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said staff responding to the flooding were not seeing anything out of the ordinary during a heavy rain event, but did remind people not to drive through floodwater.

Auckland Transport (AT) said there was flooding on the tracks between Penrose and Newmarket, causing delays and possible cancellations with the Southern and Eastern Line services.

All Onehunga Line services had been suspended, AT said.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff Police have been taking near-constant calls about surface flooding problems across Auckland.

Earlier on Saturday, traffic was backing up past Drury towards Bombay, south of Auckland.

Auckland is gearing up for three major public events on Saturday night – Jack Johnson in concert at Western Springs, Guns N’ Roses at Eden Park and Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain.

Rodger McCutcheon/Supplied Traffic is building in Bombay and Drury.

Rodger McCutcheon/Supplied There is heavy congestion south of Auckland.

Around 3pm on Saturday, a two-car crash caused serious congestion on the Northwestern Motorway.

The crash temporarily closed the right eastbound lane on SH16, Waka Kotahi said, but the lanes were now clear, and congestion has since eased.

St John Ambulance attended the scene and treated five patients for minor injuries.

Police confirmed there were two cars involved in the crash, which happened around 3pm.