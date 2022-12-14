Auckland Harbour Bridge clearing after crash closed middle lane

Motorists travelling from Silverdale to the city can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. (File photo)

Traffic is clearing after delays on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge due to a crash early Wednesday morning.

One northbound lane was blocked for almost an hour while emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash, a police spokesperson said.

It had been cleared by 7am, after the crash was reported to police at about 5.55am. Police said no serious injuries had been reported in the incident.

“Police can advise motorists a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning has been cleared, and all lanes are now open.”

Waka Kotahi said at 6am the crash had blocked the middle lane northbound on the Harbour Bridge.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared.”

At 7am, traffic from the North Shore into the city remained congested. According to the Auckland traffic dashboard, motorists travelling from Silverdale to the city could expect delays of up to 20 minutes.