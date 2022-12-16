One person seriously injured after Auckland crash, road closed

Taylor St in Blockhouse Bay is closed after a crash. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured after a crash in the Auckland central suburb of Blockhouse Bay.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the Taylor St and Busby St intersection around 4:45am.

“One person has been seriously injured,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police are advising motorists to avoid Taylor St in Blockhouse Bay, following a serious crash.

“The serious crash unit has been advised, and the road is likely to be shut for some time.”

An Auckland Transport travel alert issued on Friday morning said the 24B bus would detour due to a “police incident” on Taylor St between Wolverton and Matana streets.

“Expect delays and cancellations.”

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.