One person seriously injured after Auckland crash, road re-opens

Taylor St in Blockhouse Bay was closed for over two hours after a crash. (File photo)

An Auckland road has reopened following an early morning crash that left one person with serious injuries.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the Taylor St and Busby St intersection in Blockhouse Bay around 4:45am.

“One person has been seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the serious crash unit had been advised.

The road was likely to be shut “for some time”.

The 24B bus was detoured due to a “police incident” on Taylor St between Wolverton and Matana streets, an Auckland Transport travel alert issued on Friday morning said.

By 11am, the roads had cleared and the bus services had returned to the normal timetable.