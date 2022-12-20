Motorcyclist in critical condition following serious crash in West Auckland

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash in West Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula.

The crash on Te Atatū Rd, involving a motorbike and a vehicle, was reported to police at 5.11pm on Tuesday.

“Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

“Motorists travelling into the Peninsula should expect some delays this evening, with cordons in place around the scene near the intersection with Old Te Atatū Road.

“The serious crash unit has been advised and will be examining the scene.”

Police will launch an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, the spokesperson said.

An Auckland Transport travel alert issued at 5.45pm said one lane is blocked on Te Atatū Rd due to a serious crash.

By 7.45pm the incident had cleared and roads were fully opened. Buses 131 and 132 returned to the normal timetable after experiencing delays due to the crash.

A passenger on a bus passing by Te Atatu Road said three police cars were managing traffic as four lanes were reduced to one. Officers could be seen talking to a woman.

“Traffic was very slow as a result. It’s clogged up coming on and off the motorway,” she said.