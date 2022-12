As of 6.50pm on Wednesday, traffic had begun to clear around the crash site.

Fire and emergency services rushed to a crash involving a truck and a car at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

One person appears to have sustained moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport said the crash was blocking the southbound lane on Orakei Rd in Remuera, and was asking drivers to pass with care.

At 7.30pm, police confirmed that the road had re-opened.