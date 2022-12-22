Lanes closed on Auckland's northwestern motorway after crash

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the northwestern motorway.

A person has sustained “serious injuries” after a crash on Auckland’s northwestern motorway on Thursday morning.

Just after 8am, a vehicle collided with a barrier in the city-bound lanes, just before the St Luke’s offramp.

Two lanes have been closed and drivers have been told to expect delays.

The injured person was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Police said two lanes near the incident had been closed, so a scene examination could be completed and the area cleared.

“Motorists should expect delays to their travels this morning, and police advise, when possible, to take an alternative route,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.”

Waka Kotahi confirmed the eastbound right lane had been blocked due to the crash.

”Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” it said in a tweet.