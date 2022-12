A crash is causing delays on State Highway 1 in north Auckland.

Holidaymakers heading north may want to wait a few more hours after a crash caused delays from Albany to Silverdale.

The collision blocked the right northbound lane of State Highway 1 past Lonely Track Rd from 12.30pm to 1pm, but congestion is taking a while to ease.

Response crews are working to clear the scene.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is asking drivers to merge with care and expect delays.