Delays on southern motorway as holiday traffic builds

Kiwis are on the roads this Christmas, but so far traffic has been tolerable.

Holiday traffic around the country is building as people travel for Christmas – though on the whole, it has largely defied predictions by Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency).

According to the Auckland traffic dashboard, motorists travelling from Te Atatu to Manukau, southbound via State Highways 16 and 20, could be facing lengthy delays.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday, Waka Kotahi warned motorists to expect delays on the southern motorway network after a crash which blocked the right southbound lane past the Puhinui Rd off-ramp.

The crash was cleared over an hour later at 2.50pm.

READ MORE:

* How to avoid the worst of the holiday traffic this summer

* Heavy congestion on SH1 north of the capital

* How to survive airport madness this Christmas



Meanwhile, north of Auckland, traffic is building at predictable spots including the Johnson Hill Tunnels, Windy Ridge and Warkworth’s Hill Street intersection, but is otherwise flowing.

South of Auckland, traffic is busy on the motorway near the Papakura off ramp. Drury to Bombay is free flowing.

North of Wellington there are patches of traffic on state highway two near Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt. Traffic is busy between Caterton and Masterton.

Routes out Christchurch, north and south are free flowing.

Waka Kotahi released a holiday traffic predictions website that held that traffic south of Auckland would get busy on Friday from 11am until 7pm with a peak from 3-6pm.

WAKA KOTAHI The wait is over - traffic can now travel on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway. This video shows vehicles travelling north the day after the road opened.

The crystal ball held that north of Auckland would be busy on Friday from 1pm to 7pm, hitting a peak at 4pm. Tomorrow will be heavy between 12 midday and 2pm.

The main hotspot for Wellington is Remutaka Hill to Featherston which is predicted to be busy from 11:30 to 3pm on Friday, but is so far free flowing.

Wellingtonians will be the worst hit by traffic headed north on Christmas Eve, day and Boxing Day between 10am and 1pm. There will continue to be peaks around 10am to midday until Jan 7.