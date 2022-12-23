Three-vehicle crash closes SH1 south of Bulls, car hits lamp post at Auckland highway

The crash occurred on the main highway in Ellerslie, opposite Ellerslie Park Rd.

Traffic is free-flowing in most parts of the country, but some holiday crashes have cause delays.

Emergency services rushed to a crash in Auckland’s Ellerslie, where a car was severely damaged after hitting a lamp post.

Police received a report about the crash shortly before 8pm on Friday.

“It appears a lamp post has been damaged. No apparent injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.

Stuff Kiwis are on the roads this Christmas, but so far traffic has been tolerable.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said two lanes on the main highway in Ellerslie, opposite Ellerslie Park Rd, were blocked at about 8pm.

Earlier, a crash south of Bulls shut a section State Highway 1.

However, traffic flow have largely defied predictions by Waka Kotahi.

According to the Auckland traffic dashboard, drivers travelling around Auckland were only facing a delay of 1 or 2 minutes compared to normal free flowing traffic.

However, a technology bungle by Auckland Transport was showing cancelled trains and buses as running.

Train departure times were also appearing on the electronic noticeboards and on the AT mobile app at the wrong time.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday, Waka Kotahi warned motorists to expect delays on the southern motorway network. (file photo)

AT said it had fixed the issue by 7pm, but there could continue to be minor errors.

Waka Kotahi released a holiday traffic predictions website that held north of Auckland would be busy on Saturday between 12 midday and 2pm.

Waikato

State Highway 39 between Pirongia and Puketotora, south-west of Hamilton, is closed after a truck crash.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) advised motorists heading northbound to use State Highway 3 or 31 and those travelling southbound to follow the directions of emergency services present.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday, Waka Kotahi warned motorists to expect delays on the southern motorway network after a crash which blocked the right southbound lane past the Puhinui Rd off-ramp.

The crash was cleared about 2.50pm.

WAKA KOTAHI The wait is over - traffic can now travel on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway. This video shows vehicles travelling north the day after the road opened.

Rangitikei

A three-vehicle crash on Rangitikei Bridge, just south of Bulls at 3.30pm, has seen State Highway 1 closed as the scene is cleared.

One person sustained moderate injuries and a second person sustained minor injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are to expect heavy delays, a police spokesperson said.

Wellington

North of Wellington, there are patches of traffic on state highway two near Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt.

Traffic is busy between Carterton and Masterton.

Wellingtonians will be the worst hit by traffic headed north on Christmas Eve, day and Boxing Day between 10am and 1pm. There will continue to be peaks around 10am to midday until Jan 7.

Canterbury

Routes out Christchurch, north and south were free flowing.

Waka Kotahi this year released a holiday traffic predictions website that held that traffic south of Auckland would get busy on Friday from 11am until 7pm. The main hotspot for Wellington was Remutaka Hill to Featherston, where it was predicted to be busiest from 11:30 to 3pm on Friday.