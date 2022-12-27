Four people airlifted to hospital after serious crashes in Southland, Whitianga

Two people were airlifted to hospital after a serious crash.

Four people have been transported to hospital following serious crashes in Southland and Coromandel.

Police attended a single vehicle crash on the Edendale-Woodlands Highway in Southland at 7.20pm on Monday night, where three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Edendale Woodlands Highway is 14 minutes outside of Invercargill, and 30 minutes out of Gore.

Motorbike accident in Coromandel

One person was also airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorbike, on Cook Drive, Whitianga, police said.

Police were called to the scene at 6.40pm Monday, and have closed the road while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the scene.