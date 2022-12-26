Three people airlifted to hospital after serious crashes in Southland, Whitianga
Three people have been transported to hospital in a helicopter following serious crashes in Southland, and Coromandel.
Police are in attendance at a crash on Edendale Woodlands Highway in Southland, where one of the two people injured is in a critical condition.
Police said traffic was being diverted via St Ronan’s Road, which was “not suitable for heavy traffic”.
“Avoid the area if possible, and expect delays,” a spokesperson said.
Edendale Woodlands Highway was 14 minutes outside of Invercargill, and 30 minutes out of Gore.
Motorbike accident in Coromandel
One person was also airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorbike, on Cook Drive, Whitianga, police said.
Police were called to the scene at 6.40pm Monday, and have closed the road while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the scene.