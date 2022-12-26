Three people airlifted to hospital after serious crashes in Southland, Whitianga

Two people were airlifted to hospital after a serious crash.

Three people have been transported to hospital in a helicopter following serious crashes in Southland, and Coromandel.

Police are in attendance at a crash on Edendale Woodlands Highway in Southland, where one of the two people injured is in a critical condition.

Police said traffic was being diverted via St Ronan’s Road, which was “not suitable for heavy traffic”.

“Avoid the area if possible, and expect delays,” a spokesperson said.

Edendale Woodlands Highway was 14 minutes outside of Invercargill, and 30 minutes out of Gore.

Motorbike accident in Coromandel

One person was also airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorbike, on Cook Drive, Whitianga, police said.

Police were called to the scene at 6.40pm Monday, and have closed the road while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the scene.