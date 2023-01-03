One dead, seven hurt in Bay of Plenty crash

Emergency services rushed to the crash on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has died and seven have been hurt - two critically - in a two-car crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Athenree Gorge just before 4.30pm Monday.

St John sent five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units to the scene, where they treated seven patients.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* Seven people injured, one critical, after serious Bay of Plenty crash

* One critical, two others injured after two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Ōpōtiki

* Police seek car involved in critical Southland crash



“One was in a critical condition airlifted to Waikato hospital, one in a serious condition airlifted to Auckland hospital, and two in a serious condition airlifted to Waikato hospital,” a St John spokesperson said.

Three more people were in a moderate condition, and were taken to Tauranga hospital.

Police have confirmed one person has since died.

“A further two people are reported to be in a critical condition and five are reported to have moderate injuries.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, police said.

The section of State Highway 2 has since reopened.