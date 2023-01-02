Seven people injured, one critical, after serious Bay of Plenty crash

Emergency services rushed to the crash on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Seven people have been injured, one critically, following a two-car crash in Athenree Gorge in western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were en route to the crash in Athenree Gorge just before 4.30pm Monday, police said.

Hato St John sent five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units to the scene, where they treated seven patients.

"One was in a critical condition airlifted to Waikato hospital, one in a serious condition airlifted to Auckland hospital, and two in a serious condition airlifted to Waikato hospital,” a St John spokesperson said.

Three further patients were in a moderate condition, and were taken to Tauranga hospital.

Police advised motorists to avoid the gorge.

“State Highway 2 is blocked and traffic management is in place,” a police spokesperson said.

“It may be some hours before the road is cleared.”

Police said the serious crash unit had been advised.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said five crews were at the scene, rescuing two people from two separate vehicles.