Car flips and lands in bush after Auckland crash, road closed

09:43, Jan 05 2023
A car has flipped in a crash on Titirangi Rd.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
A car has ended up on its roof and in a bush following a crash in West Auckland.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Titirangi Rd near New Lynn about 8.26am Thursday, police said.

“No serious injuries have been reported.”

The road was closed near the intersection of Pleasant Rd.

No serious injuries were reported.

A Toyota hatchback could be seen in a bush on its roof.

Auckland Transport said the 170 and 12 bus services would detour in both directions down West Lynn Rd and Parker Ave.

 