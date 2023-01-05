Car flips and lands in bush after Auckland crash, road closed

A car has flipped in a crash on Titirangi Rd.

A car has ended up on its roof and in a bush following a crash in West Auckland.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Titirangi Rd near New Lynn about 8.26am Thursday, police said.

“No serious injuries have been reported.”

The road was closed near the intersection of Pleasant Rd.

A Toyota hatchback could be seen in a bush on its roof.

Auckland Transport said the 170 and 12 bus services would detour in both directions down West Lynn Rd and Parker Ave.