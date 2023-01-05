Person found critically injured on road in rural south Auckland, police investigating

Batty Rd near Karaka is closed after a “serious incident”, police said. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a person was found critically injured on a rural south Auckland road.

In a statement, police said at around 3.15pm, they responded to a report of an injured person on Batty Road in Karaka.

“The road was closed while emergency services responded and one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

“One patient in critical condition was taken to Middlemore Hospital via ambulance,” he said.

Batty Rd remained closed, and would re-open when a scene examination has been completed, police said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

Police said they were making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Police can be contacted on 105 and reference event number P053198305.