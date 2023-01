Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash in Flat Bush on Thursday.

Drivers in Auckland’s Flat Bush should expect delays morning after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday morning.

The crash, which has blocked Redoubt Rd, occurred about 6.30am.

“There are no serious injuries to report, however power lines are down, and diversions are currently in place,” police said.

Police have warned commuters to expect “lengthy delays” and avoid the area if possible.