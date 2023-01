Both sides of Pukekohe East Rd are blocked due to a serious crash. (File photo)

A person has died after a crash between a truck and a car in rural south Auckland.

The crash happened on Pukekohe East Rd, close to the border of Auckland and Waikato, about 12.35pm, police said in a statement.

“The driver of the car died at the scene.”

The road is closed near Morgan Rd and diversions are in place.

“Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.”