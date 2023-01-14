Person seriously injured in crash in rural south Auckland

Both sides of Pukekohe East Rd are blocked due to a serious crash. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after a crash between a truck and a car in rural south Auckland.

The crash happened on Pukekohe East Rd, close to the border of Auckland and Waikato, about 12.35pm, police said in a statement.

“Initial information from the scene indicates at least one person has been seriously injured.”

Diversions are in place near Morgan Rd as both sides of the road are blocked.

“Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.”