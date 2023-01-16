Person hospitalised, lane blocked after crashes, road rage on Auckland motorway

Northbound traffic on the Southern Motorway is building up following a crash on Monday afternoon

Two separate crashes and a road rage incident have caused delays going both ways on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

A spokesperson said Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near Greenlane, reported about 1.48pm Monday.

“Following the crash, a road rage incident occurred and one person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries as a result,” the said.

A second person was “taken into custody” and police were making inquiries to establish the circumstances around what had happened.

There was a 40-minute traffic delay between Sylvia Park and Auckland’s CBD on the Southern Motorway, according to Google Maps.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied One car has been cleared but another is blocking the left lane on the Southern Motorway following a crash.

Meanwhile, about 2pm, a separate crash in a southbound lane on the motorway, after the Market Rd offramp, had resulted in two lanes being blocked.

According to Waka Kotahi, one lane had since been cleared.

However, the left lane was still blocked.