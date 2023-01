SH20 was blocked near the Waterview Tunnel on Monday morning. (File photo)

A crash blocking the right northbound lane on State Highway 20, just before the entrance of the Northbound Waterview Tunnel has been cleared, Waka Kotahi has said.

The crash, which happened at about 8.45am, was fully cleared by 9.40am.

A truck and a car were involved in the crash, according to police, which left three people with moderate injuries.