Road closed, person critically injured after crash in Dairy Flat

The crash in Dairy Flat was reported at 2.32pm.

One person is in a critical condition following a serious two-vehicle crash in north Auckland, police say.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Dairy Flat Highway and Foley Quarry Rd, and was reported to emergency services at 2.32pm.

“Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries,” police said in a statement.

Police have advised motorists to take an alternative route where possible.

“Expect significant delays as the road will be closed while the scene is cleared,” the police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a crew is currently working to remove one person who was trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken in a serious condition to Auckland Hospital, and another in a moderate condition was taken to Starship Hospital.