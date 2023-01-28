Contractors work in 'extreme conditions' to clear Auckland roads closed by slips, floods

Unprecedented rainfall in Auckland has had an “unusual and severe impact” on the road network.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager of maintenance and operations Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.

Flooding and landslides have forced the closure of roads and highways across the region, with access between Auckland and Northland limited.

Contractors worked in “extreme conditions” in effort to clear some of the roads overnight, Hori Hoult said, adding that 48 truckloads of debris were removed from one road alone.

David White/Stuff Flooding has closed SH1 between Ōrewa and Warkworth.

People have been urged to travel only when absolutely necessary. It is recommended those who must travel use the Waka Kotahi journey planner.

Here are a list of road closures in Auckland.

Major highways, on/off-ramps

SH1 between Ōrewa and Warkworth

SH1 Onewa Rd on-ramp (northbound)

SH1 South Eastern Hwy off-ramp (southbound)

SH16 Great North Rd off-ramp (westbound)

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Supplied A large landslip on SH1 through Pūhoi.

Local road closures

North

Glenvar Rd, Torbay

Woodland Cres, Browns Bay

Wade River Rd, Whangaparāoa

Ahuroa Rd, Pūhoi

Upper Waiwera Rd, Waiwera

Mill Flat Rd, Coatesville

David White/Stuff A bridge on Mill Flat Rd in Coatesville has been washed away.

West

Forest Hill Rd, Henderson

Scenic Drive, Titirangi

South