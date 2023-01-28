Contractors work in 'extreme conditions' to clear Auckland roads closed by slips, floods
Unprecedented rainfall in Auckland has had an “unusual and severe impact” on the road network.
“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager of maintenance and operations Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.
Flooding and landslides have forced the closure of roads and highways across the region, with access between Auckland and Northland limited.
Contractors worked in “extreme conditions” in effort to clear some of the roads overnight, Hori Hoult said, adding that 48 truckloads of debris were removed from one road alone.
People have been urged to travel only when absolutely necessary. It is recommended those who must travel use the Waka Kotahi journey planner.
Here are a list of road closures in Auckland.
Major highways, on/off-ramps
- SH1 between Ōrewa and Warkworth
- SH1 Onewa Rd on-ramp (northbound)
- SH1 South Eastern Hwy off-ramp (southbound)
- SH16 Great North Rd off-ramp (westbound)
Local road closures
North
- Glenvar Rd, Torbay
- Woodland Cres, Browns Bay
- Wade River Rd, Whangaparāoa
- Ahuroa Rd, Pūhoi
- Upper Waiwera Rd, Waiwera
- Mill Flat Rd, Coatesville
West
- Forest Hill Rd, Henderson
- Scenic Drive, Titirangi
South
- Roscommon Rd and Wiri Station Rd intersection, Manurewa
- Mill Rd and Redoubt Rd intersection, Totara Park