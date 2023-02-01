Auckland Transport backpedals on fines after ticketing cars in flooded areas

Auckland Transport parking officers were ticketing cars in Browns Bay over the weekend, despite the area being hit hard by rain and flooding on Friday.

Auckland Transport (AT) will waive infringement notices issued to cars in the days following devastating floods in Auckland.

On Wednesday, Stuff revealed AT had been criticised as “heartless” for having traffic wardens out ticketing cars in Browns Bay after the area was hit hard by flooding.

Over the weekend, residents could be seen emptying sodden furniture and rolls of carpets onto the streets.

At the same time, AT parking officers were out and about, issuing infringement notices to 22 cars in Browns Bay.

That’s despite official advice from Auckland Emergency Management at the time to “please stay at home if it is safe to do so and avoid any unnecessary travel”.

Inverness Rd resident Caitlin Rose Rudolph-Karena said she and others parked on the street and woke to find infringement notices flapping beneath their window wipers on Sunday morning.

The street was recovering from Friday’s waist-high floodwater and while Rudolph-Karena’s flat had only suffered minor flooding, her car was not usable.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Auckland Transport issued 259 infringement notices to vehicles across Auckland over the weekend.

Other properties on the street were “flooded, flooded” and residents had no choice but to park on the street, which has no parking restrictions.

Rudolph-Karena’s $200 fine was due to her car’s warrant of fitness (WOF) being out of date by a few weeks. She had not been able to pay for a new WOF as she had struck financial difficulty due to ill health.

While she would have accepted the fine any other day, she believed it was “heartless” for Auckland Transport to ticket cars in a flood-stricken area.

“It’s like a crisis right now. The whole of Browns Bay was flooded.

“What human does that?”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The North Shore was one of the areas hit badly by flooding. (Pictured is flooding in Wairau Valley)

In a statement to Stuff on Tuesday, head of transport and parking compliance Rick Bidgood said AT had issued 259 infringements across Auckland over the weekend, including 22 in Browns Bay – 14 for parking violations and eight for no WOF or registration.

“Officers will be using discretion for anyone caught out because of the weather.”

Asked whether AT considered cars parked on the roadside without a current WOF to be an emergency concern, the spokesperson said officers may pick up on other illegal issues requiring enforcement while tending to emergency call-outs.

On Wednesday, deputy mayor Desley Simpson told Today FM she would speak with the chief executive "straight away" about the tickets.

“That is not good enough, no.”

A few hours later, group manager of parking services and compliance John Strawbridge said all fines issued between 2pm on Friday and 9am on Wednesday would be waived due to “the unprecedented events of the past few days”.

“Although our parking team’s focus was on helping to clear blocked roads and support public safety, we have been made aware of cases where people in flood-affected areas were issued with various infringements.”

On Tuesday, an AT spokesperson said parking officers were focused on safety rather than general enforcement.

“They are attending call-outs only where there are emergency concerns – to ensure safety of the network during this difficult time.”