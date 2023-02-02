Police swarm Auckland's Henderson as road blocked, reports of 'incident'

A witness said at least 15 police cars were in the area.

Emergency services are attending an incident in Henderson, West Auckland.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

A police spokesperson said the incident appeared to be a “civil dispute matter”.

“I can't see any reports of serious injuries at this stage.”

Auckland Transport tweeted that part of Bruce McLaren Rd is blocked by the incident.

Passerby Tayla Kerehi told Stuff there were at least 15 police cars in the area.

MORE TO COME...