Serious crash closes Auckland's SH1 for 'several hours' northbound near Papakura

A crash on State Highway 1 in south Auckland has closed the motorway northbound.

Emergency services are at the scene of a “serious” two-vehicle crash that has closed the Southern Motorway, northbound, near Conifer Grove.

According to a witness, the crash involved a motorcycle and a ute.

Waka Kotahi tweeted an updated at 7.35pm, saying the Serious Crash Unit was at the crash site, and investigations could take “several hours”.

A police spokesperson said there had been serious injuries inflicted by the crash, on SH1 near Papakura in the south of the city.

“Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised there are lengthy delays,” they said.

UPDATE 7:35PM

SCU is on scene which can take several hours. Please continue to detour via Papakura off-ramp, Beach rd, Great South Rd then back on the Takanini on-ramp.^EH https://t.co/z9M9i1FTWb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 2, 2023

“Please delay travel or take an alternate route, if possible.”

According to Waka Kotahi, the northbound lane from Papakura to Takanini is closed. Motorists are asked to take the Papakura off-ramp and detour via Great South Rd and rejoin the motorway in Takanini.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Shortly before 8pm, Google maps showed traffic was backed up to Drury.