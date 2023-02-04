Brynderwyn Hills reopened for northbound traffic after flooding

Water was pouring over the road at Brynderwyn hills after heavy rain on Friday January 27, 2023.

After a slip closed SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills during the immense flooding on Auckland anniversary weekend, the road is open again for northbound traffic.

Crews have been clearing the slip on SH1, north of the SH12 intersection since it happened.

Geotechnical engineers have assessed the site and deemed it safe to open for northbound traffic from 8am to 8pm for the weekend only, Waka Kotahi said.

On Monday, February 6 the flow will reverse to allow southbound traffic only.

Then from February 7 traffic flow will again only be for northbound travellers until further notice.

“For safety reasons the road will remain closed overnight, from 8pm to 8am, and conditions will be re-assessed each morning, with safety being our top priority,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

“Contractors and geotechnical engineers will be on-site throughout the weekend monitoring for any additional slips or ground movement on or near the road, and the road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe.”

Waka Kotahi/Stuff State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn Hill was shut through slips since Friday, with more slips coming down during the week.

While the road is open there will be speed restrictions in place.

When it is closed, there is a local detour for light vehicles to travel through Mangawhai, while heavy vehicles need to detour via SH12 and SH14.

The Brynderwyn Hills are a key passageway between Auckland and Northland. SH1 and SH12 intersect north of Kaiwaka and south of Paparoa on SH12 and Waipu on SH1.