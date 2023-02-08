Auckland roads 'very busy' as drivers deal with storm-damaged roads

Traffic backs up after five hours of lane closures on Auckland Harbour Bridge. (File photo)

In the aftermaths of the floods and amid the start-up of the school year, Auckland’s roads have become inundated with traffic.

Across the city, there are at least 20 road closures, where at least part of the road is blocked from commuters.

Kalyah Laing, 21, said her commute to work – from Mt Albert to the CBD – had more than doubled in the last week.

“It usually takes me 35 minutes to get to town, but it took me around an hour. The train kept stopping and there are hardly any stations open to pull into,” she said.

Laing hitched a ride to work on Wednesday just so she could avoid her usual route.

“If I had taken the train, there’s no way I would have got to work on time,” she said.

Auckland Transport said traffic has been “very busy” across local roads on Wednesday.

“With schools back now, and some road closures still ongoing after the floods – there were certainly high levels of traffic,” a spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport’s buses were also “very busy”, but data on traffic volumes wouldn’t land for another few days, she said.

At 3pm on Wednesday, Auckland Transport’s traffic dashboard showed the usually 16-minute journey from the city to the airport had doubled to 32 minutes.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images A slip blocks Tamaki Drive after Auckland was hit with an historic amount of torrential rainfall. (File photo)

More than 400 maintenance crew members are working across the region on storm-damaged roads, according to an Auckland Transport statement on Monday.

Auckland Transport urged travellers to “plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel”.

Aucklanders should check AT’s website or app to avoid road closures and flood-damaged roads while driving across the city.