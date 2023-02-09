Lanes reopen, traffic heavy on SH1 northbound after crash in south Auckland

A crash on Thursday morning is blocking lanes on State Highway 1.

A two-car crash that led to lane closures on Auckland’s southern motorway on Thursday morning has been cleared, but traffic remains heavily congested in the area.

Two right-hand lanes were blocked on a northbound stretch of State Highway 1 between Papakura and Takanini.

According to Google maps at 715am, traffic is backed up to Ramarama.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported to them at 6.17am, there appeared to be no injuries and motorists should avoid the area.