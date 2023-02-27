Auckland traffic: Waterview Tunnel forced to close, causing chaos for commuters

The Waterview tunnel was closed for a short time, but is now open.

Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel has closed during Monday morning rush hour, causing long delays for commuters.

The tunnel closed about 8.45am due to a potential overheight vehicle, Waka Kotahi said.

By 9am, the tunnel had been reopened, and traffic was free flowing.

The closure only added to Tāmaki Makaurau’s yearly ‘March Madness’, which kicked off on February 27 with the return of university students.

But the annual traffic chaos, which notoriously spikes in New Zealand’s biggest city in March, likely won’t end until Easter, Greater Auckland's Matt Lowrie said.

School holidays, long weekends for Easter and Anzac Day, and a slow return of winter bugs may take people off the crowded transport network but in the meantime, commuters can expect long waits on busy roads with no easy solutions for the short term, Lowrie said.

This year, things have been made even worse with the lack of regular and reliable public transport options.

KiwiRail has closed multiple lines for urgent foundational repairs and replaced services with buses.

Auckland Transport is struggling to recruit drivers and lately has a city-wide shortage of some 378 bus drivers and 36 ferry drivers – around a fifth of the workforce.