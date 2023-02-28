Auckland traffic: Ferries out due to mechanical issues, replaced by taxis and buses

Wondering why your commute is taking so long? Here's the answer.

A handful of Auckland ferry services impacted by “mechanical issues” have been replaced by taxis and buses on Tuesday.

The 12.10pm Auckland to Bayswater ferry and its return 12.25pm Bayswater to Auckland service would be replaced by taxis because of mechanical problems, Auckland Transport posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Services between Auckland and Gulf Harbour (12.30pm to Gulf Harbour, and 1.30pm return to Auckland) were being replaced by buses, also due to mechanical issues.

It comes after Aucklanders faced a crawling commute on Tuesday morning, with heavy traffic plaguing the city on the day before the official start of March Madness, Auckland’s infamously busy month on the roads.

A combination of tertiary students returning to class and a huge number of workers in offices after burning up annual leave over summer has typically driven a spike of 1.5 million trips in March.

On Tuesday at 6.22am, a car rolled on Titirangi Rd, detouring multiple bus routes. Several bus stops were out of action and school bus services were also detoured.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries, and they have since been transported to hospital,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

David White/Stuff The Auckland Harbour Bridge could be busier than normal for the next month. (File photo)

Titirangi Rd had been cleared and buses had returned to their normal routes as of 8.20am.

At 9.30am, there was a breakdown on the southern motorway which blocked the right northbound lane, near the Panama Rd overbridge.

Waka Kotahi tweeted motorists should “pass with care and expect delays”.

The 7.05am, 8.25am and 9.05am Hobsonville to Auckland ferries were also replaced by taxis, due to mechanical issues.

Stuff earlier reported Auckland’s ageing ferry fleet is nearing the end of its economic life.

Motorways across Auckland moved slowly on Tuesday, with both northbound and southbound routes heading into the central city taking upwards of an hour earlier in the morning.

The first March Madness peak since years of Covid-19 disruption has collided with a shortage of about 380 bus drivers.

Two sections of the rail network are also closed or constrained by track work.

The annual traffic chaos, which notoriously spikes in New Zealand’s biggest city in March, likely wouldn’t end until Easter, Greater Auckland's Matt Lowrie said.

It comes after Auckland Transport asked commuters to avoid travelling during peak hour traffic, to reduce the amount of congestion on the roads.

On Sunday, the organisation tweaked its message, tweeting it “appreciate many Aucklanders cannot travel off-peak and so putting on extra services for those who need to travel at peak time is our priority”.

“March is set to be the busiest month since 2019 as Aucklanders return to study and work.

“We’re putting a whole range of measures in place to help manage the extra pressure but please plan ahead and check AT’s journey planner.”