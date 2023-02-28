SH1 through Brynderwyns to partially reopen

Waka Kotahi drone video shows the havoc Cyclone Gabrielle inflicted on SH1 at Brynderwyn Hills, south of Whangārei.

Waka Kotahi will partially reopen SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills for northbound vehicles from 8am on Wednesday.

The state highway, a part of the main route between Auckland and Whangārei has been closed almost constantly since January 27 due to slips caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods before that.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said contractors and geotechnical engineers would be onsite, monitoring for any slips or ground movement. The road might close at short notice if conditions become unsafe.

As crews continue to work on the road throughout the day, the traffic management including a temporary speed limit and stop/go would be in place.

Except for over-dimensional loads, the road will open to all northbound vehicles, including cars, 50MAX trucks and HPMV.

The southbound lane will be reopened to traffic once the underslip was fixed.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage, including this underslip, on SH1 at the Brynderwyns, south of Whangārei.

Light vehicles travelling southbound will continue to use the diversion via SH12 and Paparoa Oakleigh Rd, while heavy vehicles need to take SH12 and SH14 – a route that can add up to an hour to a trip between Whangārei and Auckland.