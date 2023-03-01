March Madness: Southern motorway lanes cleared after crash caused delays

Drone footage taken between 7.30am and 8am looks at the impact on traffic of the opening of the Waterview Tunnel in 2017.

A crash on Auckland’s southern motorway saw two lanes blocked and traffic delays stretching back kilometres on the first official day of March Madness, Auckland’s busiest time of year on the roads.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) reported the crash, which occurred shortly before 10.30am, blocked two right southbound lanes between Market Rd and Greenlane.

At 11.20am, it advised the crash was still causing “long delays” from the Spaghetti Junction area, but had been cleared before noon.

Even once cleared, Waka Kotahi advised people to consider delaying their journey or using an alternative route until southbound delays eased.

READ MORE:

* Auckland traffic: Ferries out due to mechanical issues, replaced by taxis and buses

* Auckland traffic: K' Rd partially blocked due to fire, causing congestion

* Section of Auckland's Northern Motorway reopens following fatal crash



Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two fire trucks were at the scene of the crash, having been called to the incident shortly before 10.30am.

No people were trapped, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police said an elderly woman was critically injured after being struck by a car in Henderson, about 11am.

WAKA KOTAHI A crash blocked the right southbound lanes between Market Rd and Greenlane.

She was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A crash involving two cars and a motorcycle at the intersection of White Swan Rd and Marshall Laing Ave in Mt Roskill also blocked lanes, causing some bus services to be detoured.

The driver of the one of the cars sustained moderate injuries in the crash, which occurred about 8.40am.

An early morning crash also caused delays on Sandringham Rd, near the intersection of Walters Rd, Auckland Transport earlier said.

“Expect delays and possible diversions for all traffic, including bus services, through this area until [the crash] in cleared.”

GOOGLE MAPS A crash on the Southern Motorway, southbound, caused heavy traffic from Spaghetti Junction to Greenlane, earlier on Wednesday morning.

Police also attended the scene.

“Two people transported with moderate injuries,” a spokesperson said.

“Part of the road was initially blocked but the scene is being cleared.”

At 6.40am, Waka Kotahi alerted drivers to a crash blocking the right southbound lane just after the Silverdale on-ramp, on the northern motorway.

“Merge with care to pass and expect delays until clear,” Waka Kotahi wrote on Twitter.

About 6.45am, motorways into the city were already crawling, with the southbound Silverdale to Auckland CBD route sitting at 52 minutes travel time, and Helensville to the CBD via State Highway 16 sitting at 58 minutes.

Silverdale to Auckland CBD via State Highway 18 and State Highway 16 has racked up a travel time of one hour and two minutes.

The 6.30am Gulf Harbour to Auckland ferry was cancelled, due to mechanical issues.

The 7.05am Auckland to Hobsonville and the 7.45am Hobsonville to Auckland ferry services were both cancelled, also due to mechanical issues.